'After the presentation, the bullying stopped' - Albrighton girl, 11, spreads word on rare condition which she says makes her beautiful

Sophia Lane from Albrighton was born with a cleft palate. Around one in 700 children in the UK are born with the condition where there is an opening or split in the roof of the mouth that occurs when the tissue doesn't close fully while a baby is developing in the womb before birth.

After her family moved to the area around 18 months ago, Sophia said she was teased at school over her condition.

The 11-year-old spoke with her mum Shanie and dad Michael and bravely decided to respond by delivering a presentation to classmates on her condition.

She told fellow pupils about her surgeries and care, and how there is no known cause for the condition which may affect one side of the lip/palate (unilateral) or both (bilateral).

Sophia as a baby. She was born with a cleft palate and is cared for by the West Midlands Cleft Lip and Palate Service.

"I felt really happy doing my presentation," said the 11-year-old. "I talked about my surgeries, my time in hospital and brought my teddy bear that I always have with me when I am an inpatient.

"After the presentation, the bullying stopped."

Sophia said it has sometimes been difficult for her to make new friends which has been upsetting.

But, having built more confidence, the 11-year-old is embracing her cleft which she said "makes me beautiful".

Sophia receives care at the West Midlands Cleft Lip and Palate Service, based at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The service is the first of its kind in the region and has made cleft care more accessible for patients across the region.

Sophia from Albrighton as a child. She has taught fellow school pupils about her condition.

Sophia's dad, Michael, who served in the Royal Air Force for 16 years, admitted that it has been challenging at times.

But he believes that the surgical team have helped to build his daughter's confidence by allowing her to take charge of her medical care with the help of her family.

He said: "It has been difficult balancing being a serviceman and a dad to a little girl with this sort of condition.

"It has been overwhelming sometimes, but we are grateful to the hospital for all their support."

Sophia added: "I used to be quite anxious going to appointments. I got more confident at Birmingham Children’s Hospital because I saw my dad happy talking to the doctors. I thought 'if he could do it then I could do it'. He is the one who inspired me."

Sophia (right) and her father Michael.

Sophia continues to receive specialist support and treatment from a variety of clinicians at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The service also works in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to provide care for adults with cleft and support patients throughout their life.

Consultant cleft and maxillofacial surgeon, Ian Sharp added: "The conversations we had in clinic and throughout the surgical care showed Sophia had a good understanding of her cleft and she asked good questions."

The hospital is celebrating the work the service provides and the special anniversary.

Holly Peryer, speech and language therapist at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, said: "Approaching our 25th anniversary as a team, it is an honour and a privilege to work with young people like Sophia and her family."