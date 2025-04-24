Man reported for 'exposing himself' near children in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident, after being unable to locate the man at the scene - on Gatcombe Way in Priorslee.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of a man exposing himself on Gatcombe Way in Priorslee, Telford at around 6.55pm yesterday - Wednesday, April 23.

"Officers attended the scene and no one was located. Enquiries remain ongoing."

Reports on social media had said the man and the incident had been seen by children - and was then reported to the police.