Leaders at Telford Sikh temple hope to remove annual limit on number of large weddings

Leaders at Telford Gurdwara (Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurdwara) on Whitechapel Way in Priorslee are hoping to remove a condition that limits them to just five large weddings each year.

The gurdwara has been operating out of the building since 2023, when permission was granted to turn the former office building into a place of worship.

As part of that planning application, Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers placed a limit on the number of large weddings that could take place at the site in order to "safeguard the amenities of the area".

The condition states: "A maximum of five weddings shall take place at the site annually where attended by a maximum of 500 guests, and shall only take place at the weekend.