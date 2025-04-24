Fire crews called after vehicle 'leaves road' in Ellesmere crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At around 5pm on Thursday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a crash had taken place in Ellesmere.

Four crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington stations were quickly dispatched to Scotland Street.

Scotland Street, Ellesmere. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved a single vehicle that had "left the roadway".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.21pm.