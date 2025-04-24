Fire crews called after vehicle 'leaves road' in Ellesmere crash
Fire crews from around Shropshire rushed to the scene of a crash in Ellesmere on Thursday afternoon.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 5pm on Thursday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a crash had taken place in Ellesmere.
Four crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington stations were quickly dispatched to Scotland Street.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved a single vehicle that had "left the roadway".
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.21pm.