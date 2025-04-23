North Shropshire nursing home slated by regulator and told it must improve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Beech House Nursing Home in Wollerton near Market Drayton has been graded 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors from the watchdog visited the nursing home, which provides personal care and support to older people - some of whom have extra nursing needs or dementia - in January.

A report found the nursing home to be 'good' for being 'effective' , 'caring' and 'responsive'. However, both the 'safe' and 'well-led' categories have been deemed to require improvement.

The CQC said it has asked the provider for an action plan in response to concerns that have been raised from the assessment.