A possible wildlife crime is being investigated by West Mercia Police in Kington

Officers were called to a tree which was in the process of being cut down at an address in the town on March 25.

An owl nest containing two eggs was found in the tree and the work was immediately stopped.

In a report to Kington Town Council, the neighbourhood policing team said they are still investigating the matter.

On March 24, officers were alerted to a theft of some ladders from a garden.

They said there were no lines of enquiry and the investigation was closed down pending any further information becoming available.

Members noted the police report.