A man accused of racing in a convoy of three vehicles hitting speeds of over 100mph on a Mid Wales road, has appeared in court

Daniel Archie Robinson admitted driving a Mini Cooper dangerously on the A483 towards Crossway, Builth Wells on October 11 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tueday.

The 21 year-old of Hambro Close, Rayleigh, Essex was said by witnesses to have almost collided with an on-coming vehicle in the middle of the day.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said many witnesses described the convoy as ‘boy racers’ and said they were driving in excess of 100mph.

The court was told Robinson has not previous cautions or convictions.

Mitigating, Ms Michelle Thomas said the 21 year old lives with his disabled mother and he is the main bread winner and cares for his mother.

She said he is on the autistic spectrum and was working as a delivery driver for Asda.

She asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, saying there was much to learn about Robinson.

Chairman of the Magistrates Lorna Jones said: “You probably have bigger roads in Essex and that is not as much fun to drive on. We are not a rally track and we don’t like people coming here and using our roads like a rally track, driving in excess of 100mph is not acceptable.

Magistrates remitted the case to Southend on Sea Magistrates Court for sentencing on May 14.

They put in place an interim disqualification and Robinson was placed on unconditional bail until that next hearing.