The next meeting of Llandrindod Transition will consider the effects of climate change on the River Wye

Sarenta King, of Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, will be exploring the effects of climate change on the upper River Wye catchment area on April 29 in the De Winton Room of the Commodore Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

This is an important matter, as it concerns wildlife, vegetation, and the impact it may have on the human inhabitants of the region.



Everyone is welcome to attend at 7pm for 7.30pm ending at approximately 9pm.

Entry is free, although donations are always well received! Light refreshments will be available.

