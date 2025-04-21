Jailed: Burglars ransacked Market Drayton high street flat and stole watch belonging to woman's dead father

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christopher Perry and Christy Chilton “made a real mess” of the flat in High Street, Market Drayton after booting the door in and hunting for items to steal.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told that the victim who lives there had locked up and gone out for a meal with his girlfriend at around 7pm on November 29 last year.

However, she had left her phone behind, so returned at 9.25pm to find the place had been “trashed and robbed”.

In all, Perry and Chilton stole around £800 worth of items including a TV, a mobile phone, a gaming monitor, headphones, an iPad, an Xbox controller and the watch.

CCTV was inspected by police and showed Perry and Chilton “banging and kicking” the door, and hanging around as they looked for what to steal.

The victim said that he knew Chilton, and that there had been no previous dispute between them.

'Sad and distressed'

In an impact statement, he said the burglary had left him feeling “sad and distressed”, and that he hoped the items would be returned, especially those belonging to his girlfriend.

She said in a statement that the watch belonged to her late father, she had lost precious pictures from the phone that was stolen and that the incident had a “massive” impact on her.

She said she had suffered nightmares and struggles to sleep.

Perry, aged 43 and of no fixed abode, and Chilton, aged 51, and of Grosvenor Road, Market Drayton, both pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary at an earlier hearing.

Kevin Jones, representing Perry, said there was little planning to the incident, and that his defendant is a qualified bricklayer so could get work in the trade when he is released from jail.

Danny Smith, for Chilton, told Recorder Julian Taylor he was going to ask for a suspended sentence for his defendant.

“Really?” a seemingly perplexed Recorder Taylor responded.

Mr Smith said that Chilton, who is a roofer by trade, had already served five months on remand and had sobered up while in prison.

“He intends to go back and live with his 80-year-old parents,” Mr Smith said.

Recorder Taylor told Perry and Chilton: “There was quite a lot of ransacking that went on. You made a real mess of the place. They were left scared to be in their own home.”

He jailed Perry for 21 months and Chilton for 18 months.