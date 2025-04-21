Several activities will take place in Builth Wells to mark VE Day 2025

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

Councillors have agreed to light the beacon on the hill, they are buying a VE Flag to fly it at the war memorial and an 80th anniversary of VE Day service will be held at the cenotaph.

Current service people and veterans will be treated to a fish and chip lunch at the Fountain Inn after the VE Day service, thanks to Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies, who will pay for it out of his mayor’s allowance.

Councillor Mark Hammond said they could also encourage local cafes, pubs and restaurants to take part by offering fish and chip suppers on the evening.