Internationally acclaimed magician James Phelan is coming to perform at the Wyeside in Builth Wells

Prepare to be amazed as Phelan, star of The Greatest Magician, takes the stage at Wyeside on Saturday, May 10 at 7.30pm.

Known for his mind-blowing illusions and captivating performances, James, also known as The Dreamer, brings his unique brand of magic and wonder to Builth Wells.

This is a live show full of jaw-dropping moments, spellbinding tricks, and the kind of magic that will leave you questioning reality.

Whether you're a long-time fan or experiencing his magic for the first time, this show promises an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of James Phelan live At Wyeisde - book today!

Tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for senior citizens and full time students and £10 for under 16’s and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk