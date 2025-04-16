Shrewsbury Riverside plans: Historic England 'disappointed' with lack of engagement, warns of 'potential harm'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest plans for the next stage of the Shrewsbury Riverside regeneration project have come under fire from Historic England.

The ambitious project seeks to transform the area between the River Severn, the Darwin Centre and Roushill in the town centre.

The first stage of the project, which included the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre and the building of a new public park, is currently underway having been approved last year.

The second outline planning application, which seeks to secure the principle of development for three key plots located between Smithfield Road, Raven Meadows and the new park on Roushill, is set to go before councillors at a committee meeting next week.

Shortly after plans were submitted, Shrewsbury Civic Society raised "major concerns" about the latest designs, slating the designs as "more reminiscent of a good quality suburban business park".

The first stage of the Riverside project began last year with the demolition of several buildings

While Historic England has previously welcomed plans for the redevelopment, it too has raised several concerns over the latest plans.