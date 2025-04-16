More heartbreak in Newport as dozens of trees snapped and orchard 'obliterated' in latest 'mindless' vandalism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year, several attacks have been launched on trees in community woodlands and orchards in Newport.

The spate seemingly began in January, when several trees in the King Charles III Community Orchard were damaged by vandals.

The apple, pear, plum and damson trees in Victoria Park were planted on the final day of coronation celebrations in 2023 by around 40 volunteers from 13 of Newport's community groups.

Less than a month later, eight more trees were snapped - this time in the Queen Elizabeth II Covid Memorial Woodland in Strine Park, almost three years to the day after the woodland was first planted.

Following a further bout of vandalism in the community orchard and another involving a tree on the town's high street, the latest attack is at least the fifth incident in 2025.

The latest attack has destroyed almost every tree in the Covid Memorial Woodland. Photo: David Jones

This time, around 25 trees across the King Charles Orchard and the Covid Memorial Woodland have been damaged - leaving just one tree standing in the orchard marking the monarch's coronation.

Newport councillor Peter Scott, who has been hugely involved with tree planted across the town, said he has been left "devastated" by the continous barrage by "mindless" vandals.

"They've obliterated the orchard, it's very disheartening," he said.

25 trees have been damaged by vandals in the latest attack. Photo: Peter Scott

"We were getting ready to replace the last trees, work was going to start today. We weren't going to make a sing and dance about it and hope no one would feel the need to do it, but obviously they've felt the need to anyway.

"Both parks are there for the benefit of everybody. They're not my trees, they're not the council's trees - they're our trees."

In the wake of the latest attack, Councillor Scott is urging the community to check their CCTV and doorbell camera footage for any evidence that could be passed on to police.

"This is just as big of a crime as shoplifting, this is public property. Thousands of pounds have been spent on these trees," he added.

Photo: David Jones

Local reports suggest that the latest incident happened between 4pm on Tuesday (April 15) and 7.30am on Wednesday.

It has been reported to police, who have been approached for comment. Councillor Scott is urging anyone with information to contact West Mercia Police, citing crime reference number: 102i16042025