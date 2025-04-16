Market Drayton man, 75, left stunned after scooping car, cash and holiday prize worth over £110,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christian Channer, from Market Drayton, won a £63,000 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, £50,000 tax-free cash, a holiday to France, and a Garmin Fenix 8 watch in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car competition.

Christian and his wife Sandra were about to head out to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they received a surprise visit from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who told him he was this week’s winner.

The all-electric VW ID.Buzz – a modern take on the iconic campervan – was parked just around the corner for the ultimate reveal.

As if that wasn’t enough, Christian and Sandra got to sit in their new vehicle and were then guided to the rear, where £50,000 in cash was hidden in the boot.

Christian, 75, said the prize money couldn’t have come at a better time as Sandra has been waiting to have surgery.

“Are you serious? I need an operation and I can pay for it now,” Sandra said. “This means more than the car for me.”

A lifelong car enthusiast, Christian said: “I love cars and I’ve been playing the competition on and off for years. I always thought how nice it would be to win the car of my dreams.”

He added that he may consider taking the cash alternative for the ID.Buzz to carry out home improvements, swap his current car, and help cover the cost of an upcoming family wedding in Colombia.

BOTB’s Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Christian and Sandra – what a time to win, just before heading out to mark 25 years of marriage!

“The VW ID.Buzz is an incredible blend of classic charm and modern tech.

“When we heard Christian was planning to use the cash prize to fund Sandra’s operation, it really put into perspective how life-changing these prizes can be.”

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £91.9m-worth of cars so far.

Christian’s reaction can be seen online at: BOTB.com