How to help fund memorable seaside trip for Shropshire youngsters this summer

The Shropshire Youth Association (SYA) is asking residents and businesses if they can donate £25 that would cover the costs for one youngster to go on the trip.

The charity is seeking to raise more than £1,200 to cover the cost of hiring a coach and taking 52 youngsters to the seaside for the day.

The SYA said many of its young people come from families that cannot afford a summer holiday while some have never been to the seaside.

Picture: Pixabay

David Bishop, a trustee of the charity, said: "Trips to the seaside conjure up great memories for most of us, long hot days of summer spent paddling in the sea, playing on the beach, making sandcastles and enjoying ice cream and fish and ships.

"They are experiences that stay with us for a lifetime - but some of our young people today are missing out on the opportunity to make those memories for themselves.

"SYA is doing a great job providing youth clubs and other services locally, particularly for those in more challenged areas, but it is sad to think that many of the young people who come to these clubs won't get to go to the sea unless someone outside their family organises it for them. They simply don't have the means.

"That is why SYA has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for a trip to the seaside so that they can create their very own memorable experience.

"We need help to achieve this and are asking businesses, or anyone else who wants to get involved, to donate £25 to fund each place.

"Our target is £1,210 which will hire a coach and take 52 young people to the sea. It would be amazing if we could achieve this as it would mean so much to all those young people concerned.

"We are extremely grateful to those people who have already committed financial support for the trip and would love to hear from anyone else who would like to donate. It really is for a great cause."

Donations can be made via the SYA's JustGiving page.