Shrewsbury bar loses appeal to remove limits on live outdoor performances

The former River Thai Restaurant and Bar in Shrewsbury was given permission to be turned into a bar and events venue in August last year.

Applicant, Anthony Paterson, said the "ever-rising costs" of utility bills resulted in the remodelling of the business, which included a rebrand to 'Venue 7', removing the kitchen and shifting the focus onto hosting wedding receptions and other celebrations.

During the original application process, several locals and Shrewsbury Town Council objected to the plans, raising concerns about the impact the change could have on noise levels.

When Shropshire Council granted permission for the change, several conditions were put in place, including limiting the number of amplified live performances in the outside area to six per calendar year.