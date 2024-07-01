Change of use planned for riverside Shrewsbury town centre restaurant

The owners of Shrewsbury’s former River Thai Restaurant, on Smithfield Road, have asked for permission to change the use of the business to a bar/venue.

The application is part of the business’ change to a new venture called ‘Venue 7’.

A letter submitted with the proposal explains that the new business will “focus on wedding receptions, corporate venues, birthday, anniversaries etc”.

It adds that ‘the bar will be open in the day & evening but only when functions are not in progress’.

A decision on the request will be taken at a later date.