Large plot in Telford with 'potential for development' to be auctioned this week with very low guide price

The 0.495 acre plot off Woodside Road in Ketley, Telford will be auctioned on Thursday and has a guide price of £34,000.

The listing by Future Property Auctions says the site offers "potential for development" - subject to necessary planning permission.

The land is being offered without planning permission.

The plot in Ketley, Telford. Picture: Rightmove/Future Property Auctions.

The plot measures approximately 2,003sqm and boasts "super access" from various points.

The listing adds that the land has "potentially exceptional end value".

The land will be sold via an online auction between 10am and 3pm on April 17.

To submit and enquiry, visit Future Property Auctions' website.