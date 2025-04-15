Folk legend sells out intimate Bridgnorth venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Thomson, OBE, singer-songwriter and founding member of Fairport Convention is to play St Leonard’s Church in Bridgnorth on Wednesday April 23 in a concert already sold out.

Richard Thompson

With a career spanning more than five decades, Richard Thompson is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists and songwriters of his generation, and his performance is set to be a true highlight in ShireFolk’s ongoing celebration of world-class folk and acoustic music.

The organisation has been bringing acts to various South Shropshire and Herefordshire venues but Richard Thompson is among the biggest names Shirefolk have managed to secure.

“We're incredibly proud to be bringing such an iconic artist to Bridgnorth,” said Westley Bone, Director of ShireFolk. “The response has been phenomenal — to sell out so quickly is a testament to the enduring appeal of Richard’s music and the growing enthusiasm for live folk music in our community.”

Richard Thompson is a founding member of Fairport Convention, and is often named as among the top 100 guitarists of all time. His genre defying mastery of the guitar, along with engaging energy and onstage wit continues to earn him new fans and a place as one of the most distinctive virtuosos and writers in Folk Rock history.

Taking place in the stunning setting of St Leonard’s Church, the concert continues ShireFolk’s commitment to pairing exceptional artists with unique, intimate venues that bring audiences closer to the music.

For those lucky enough to have secured tickets, doors will open at 6.45pm, with the performance beginning at 7.30pm.

To stay up to date with future ShireFolk events, visit shirefolk.co.uk or follow @ShireFolkMusic on social media.