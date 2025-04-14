Dramatic images of huge blaze in outskirts of Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Birchen Park, Cleobury Mortimer, at 11:36am on Saturday (April 12).

Four crews including the Incident Command Unit and the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Telford Central.

Firefighters rushed to the open fire in Cleobury Mortimer on Saturday. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Operations and safety officers were also in attendance.

Upon arrival, the crews found 2.5 hectares of pine trees, brash and gorse alight in the wooded area.

Fire in Cleobury Mortimer. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Firefighters were tasked with controlling and extinguishing hotspots around the perimeter of the fire with the fogging unit in the vehicle.

Sharing the incident on their social media channels, Bridgnorth Fire Station said at 2:30pm, the major appliance was mobilised as a relief crew to swap with crew that had been there since the initial call.

Both appliances from this fire station made their way back to the station at 8pm after clearing the scene.