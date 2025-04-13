Three-bed Telford home to go under the hammer this month with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This property on Gloucester Avenue in Dawley will be auctioned on April 30 with a guide price of just £80,000.

The listing by Auction Hammer Midlands describes the home as an "excellent" opportunity for an investor.

The three-bed home's garden. Picture: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands.

The three-bed semi-detached property is also said to have "loads of potential" and is situated close to local amenities.

The home will be sold via an online auction at 6.30pm. Viewings of the property are available on April 16 and 24.

There is lots of space to the side of the house. Picture: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands.

The listing describes the home as an "excellent buy to let investor opportunity a three-bedroom semi-detached house situated in the established residential locality of Dawley within close proximity to Dawley high street, offering a wealth of shops and local amenities and only a short drive from Telford shopping centre and leisure complex".

The three-bed home has a guide price of £80,000. Picture: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands.

Those who wish to participate in the auction must register to bid via: auctionhammermidlands.co.uk

Bidding will be available by either online bidding, telephone or proxy.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.