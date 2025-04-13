Police warning after rogue traders in Newport taking cash but not doing the job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in the town Louise Price posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page saying tradesmen have tried to persuade residents to cough up large sums of money for services that are not being delivered.

Residents have been told to not feel pressured into doing anything and to report any suspicious activity.

The post said: "We are asking you all to be aware of Tradesmen knocking on doors and persuading people to part with large sums of money for services that are subsequently not carried out.

"Please do not feel pressured to give in to their demands. Always ask for references and if things do not feel legitimate, just say no."