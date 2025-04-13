Cambrian Training Company collaborates to promote apprenticeships in schools in Wales

Faith O’Brien, managing director of Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company, said: “A significant gap remains in the quality of joint marketing activities between schools, employers and training providers to effectively promote apprenticeships”.

“This gap is often attributed to a lack of awareness among careers officers in schools and a reluctance to present apprenticeships as a viable option for all pupils, regardless of academic attainment.”

She believes best practice for promoting apprenticeships involves directly engaging with employers to foster strategic and operational relationships while investing in the sector.

“Many employers in Wales have successfully embedded apprenticeships into their career pathways, making them a crucial component of their recruitment and retention strategies,” she added.

“As the leading provider of work-based apprenticeships in Hospitality and Food & Drink Manufacturing, Cambrian Training has built strong employer relationships, enabling a deep understanding of business needs and ensuring apprenticeship programmes align with their delivery models”.

“It’s vital that young people, their parents and teachers have access to all the available information of the different education options. We also need parity of esteem between the academic and vocational routes, so that our young people can take informed decisions that lead to successful life-long careers.”

Faith’s comments come as Wales tries to reduce the number of young people aged between 16 to 24 not in education, training or employment (NEET). The year ending September 2024 showed that the NEET rate was 10.7% and individuals aged 24 accounted for the highest rate at 18.8%.

Recent UK research commissioned by Grant Thornton UK LLP reported growing recognition of the benefits apprenticeship can offer school leavers. However, almost one in five (19%) of young people surveyed don’t believe they have received good careers advice about school leaver apprenticeships.

Most young people felt pressure from parents and teachers to go to university and only just over one in five (22%) are considering or currently doing a school leaver apprenticeship.

The Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee has launched The Routes into post-16 education and training inquiry, examining the quality of information given to learners about the full range of post-16 options in Wales.

The inquiry will also examine how effective careers support is at compulsory school age, changes in post-18routes, Welsh-medium provision, equity of access, Post-16 destination data and the Welsh Government’s role.

Cambrian Training Company is supporting careers initiatives aimed at schoolchildren and their parents to raise awareness, knowledge and interest in apprenticeships.

The company attends apprenticeship and careers fairs across Wales and sponsors the Culinary Association of Wales and the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC).

The WICC features competitions and skills classes to give young people a chance to try their hand and learn more about the industry and job opportunities.

Cambrian Training Company also collaborates with Menter a Busnes and Tasty Careers in Food & Drink schools programmes to promote careers in Welsh food and drink and hospitality