Delay to Shrewsbury footbridge replacement after 'defects' found during repairs

The local authority removed the footbridge from Meole Brace roundabout in June, replacing it with a temporary structure to allow pedestrians to cross the Rea Brook during the repair.

The footbridge, used by thousands of football fans on their way to matches at Oteley Road, is set to be repainted in Shrewsbury Town's blue and amber colour scheme.

Timber decking on the bridge is also due to be replaced, concrete steps will be built on the bridge's embankment to provide safer access for inspectors.

Metal defects have been found during reburbishment works on a bridge in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury (Shropshire Council)

And while the council says work on the structure is "progressing well", inspections have revealed defects in the metal structure of the bridge which need to be repaired while the bridge is being refurbished - leading to a delay in lifting it back into place.

"The structure has now been cleaned in preparation for the brand-new colour scheme. However, during the blasting process a number of defects to the steel hidden underneath the paint were uncovered and these defects are now being repaired as part of this scheme," said a spokesperson.

"This additional work may cause delay to the date the bridge is put back in place, but the council is working closely with our designers and construction team, to minimise the delay, whilst also ensuring the longevity of the structure."

Shropshire Council says the refurbishment work will extend the lifespan of the footbridge, while a decision to remove the structure and complete the maintenance work off-site will lead to "higher quality workmanship" and a reduced risk of construction debris falling into the Rea Brook.

No date has been given for the completion of the works.