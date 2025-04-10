Shropshire school students bring SEND hub garden to life in Spring sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils and staff at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock have collaborated to transform the school's 'Tokyo Hub' garden into a bright and colourful oasis.

The school's Tokyo Hub supports students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), as well as any pupils who require a safe space to express themselves.

The garden is used by students of various needs and complexities who enjoy participating in games and gardening - helping to develop their skills.

The garden is currently undergoing a transformation to create a beautiful and relaxing space - bursting with colour and life - where students can learn and progress.

Pupils at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are working together to transform their Tokyo SEND Hub garden. In Picture L>R: Henry Taylor 13, Jamie Langford 14 and Isla Trindall 14

Last week, a group of Year 9 students took on the challenge of repainting the garden's benches to give them a new lease of life.

Meanwhile, students from other year groups have also worked together to remove old and dead plants and roots as well as several display posts.

The garden started with just a few tomato and cucumber plants inside pots on a windowsill. But, it has become a much-loved space where students of all years enjoy getting involved in various activities and growing food for to take home.

Following the relocation of the school's hub, students are able to spend more time growing plants including tomatoes, potatoes, ornamental grasses, two avocado trees, sunflowers, herbs, garden peas, green beans and bulbs.

Pupils at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are working together to transform their Tokyo SEND Hub garden. In Picture L>R: Isla Trindall 14, Henry Taylor 13 and Jamie Langford 14

The garden is also home to wooden stepping stones and a den area.

SEND hub manager at William Brookes School, Antonia McGowan said she is very proud of the hub, its garden and especially the students who make it so special.

She said: “The hub garden is an area that we will continue to work on and grow together as a team. Our students will demonstrate their skills, build their knowledge and put their learning into context. We are all very proud of the work our students have done in the last year to create this space and will continue to support this."

Several materials and resources in the Tokyo Garden have been donated by staff or friends of the school.

To complete the next phase of the garden's transformation, the school is appealing to residents who could donate spades, forks, plant pots and bags of soil.