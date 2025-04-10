April showers and thunder: The gloomy Met Office Easter weather forecast for the West Midlands and Shropshire

The weather in the West Midlands has been nothing short of glorious for some time now.

But all good things must come to an end - including the sun, according to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office.

Today (Thursday, April 10) saw some fog and low clouds which cleared during the morning to leave sunny skies and a fine afternoon.

Temperatures are warmer than yesterday due to lighter winds with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees centigrade in the West Midlands.

Tonight the Met Office says we should expect some late sunshine during the evening with dry and clear skies. But fog patches are also forecast for the region - with a warning that frost could develop in rural areas around Shropshire and Staffordshire.

On Friday another pleasant and dry day is forecast after early fog lifts. Warm sunshine with light winds will bring temperatures above the April average up to a maximum of 21 degrees centigrade.

When is the fine weather forecast to end in the West Midlands?

The sunny skies are set to be replaced by a more changeable climate through out the weekend and into next week with showers and longer spells of rain interspersed by some bright spells. Often breezy and becoming less warm from Saturday to Monday.

Thunder

Thundery showers risk for the UK - Monday April 14 to Wednesday April 23

In its long range UK weather forecast the Met Office has warned that low pressure lies to the west of the UK bringing a mixture of showers and some longer spells of rain, but also some drier, sunnier interludes.

The UK’s national weather and climate service also forecasts a low risk of heavier, possibly thundery showers coming into the country from the south for a time early in the period.

But it admits that confidence in this aspect of the forecast is low and these may well pass to the east.

A spokesperson added: “This heralds a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places. Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west. Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal.”

More settled conditions on the way - Thursday 24 Apr - Thursday 8 May

In its longest range weather forecast the Met Office has predicted some unsettled weather is possible at the start of this period - with showers or longer spells of rain in places.

However, it also states that a change to more settled conditions is most likely through as high pressure becomes more influential. A Met Office spokesperson said: “This settled theme continues into early May, although some spells of wetter, unsettled weather remain possible, especially in the south. Temperatures are expected to be above average overall.”