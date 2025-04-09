Shropshire County Show to be celebrated with Shrewsbury shop window competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year marks 150 years of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society - the organisers of Shropshire County Show, and to honour the occasion the society is asking any shop or business with a Shrewsbury postal address to take part in the competition.

The theme is 150 Years of Farming and Agriculture in Shropshire, entries need to be submitted by April 25 and judging will take place in early May.

Beckie Lenton and Nikki Edwards at The Rural Charity shop in Whitchurch Road.

The winner will receive four VIP member tickets to the show, a free advertisement in the event’s programme and inclusion in a blog post on the show website.

Shropshire County Show, one of the region’s biggest one-day shows, takes place on Saturday May 24 at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury and promises to be another action-packed event for the thousands of visitors.

Show chairman, Phil Thornycroft, said: “It’s a milestone year for the society and we thought it would be fitting to host a Shropshire County Show Shop Window Competition, so we are inviting the vibrant shops and businesses of Shrewsbury to participate to showcase their creativity and celebrate the legacy of farming and agriculture in Shropshire.

“The competition is open to all shops and businesses with a Shrewsbury business address. All displays just need to reflect the theme of 150 years of farming and agriculture and include the 2025 show poster.

“Entries will be judged on creativity and originality, relevance to the theme and overall visual appeal - we hope people have fun and use their imagination!

“The winner will receive four VIP member tickets to the show, which includes admission and VIP parking, exclusive ringside seating and grandstand access, use of members' dining, private bar area, and restrooms, and complimentary tea and coffee throughout the day.

“They will also have an advert in the West Mid Showground camping pack, which is shared with thousands of campers throughout the year, a quarter-page advert in the official show programme and feature in a blog post on our website, including a backlink to their business website, and a photograph of the winning display.

“As a special thank you, all shops and businesses taking part in the competition will receive two complimentary entry passes to the show, a mention on our social media channels and discounted opportunities for a full-page, half-page or quarter-page advert in our show programme.”

For more information about the shop window competition and to enter, email showsecretary@shropshirecountyshow.com, and to book tickets for the show, visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com