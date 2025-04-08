Owner of Highley beauty salon 'incredibly honoured' to reach finals of prestigious industry awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

NT Beauty, Garden Village, Highley, is in the running for prestigious industry awards, scheduled to take place on August 20 at The ICC in Birmingham.

The awards, known for its celebration of excellence and innovation in the beauty industry, acknowledged owner Nicole Taylor’s outstanding contributions and exceptional talent.

This recognition serves as a testament to Nicole’s dedication and commitment to setting new standards in the beauty industry, of which she’s been a part of for that last decade.

Nicole Taylor, of NT Beauty, said she is incredibly honoured to be in the finals of the prestigious industry awards. Photo: NT Beauty

As a finalist, Nicole stands among the most accomplished individuals in the beauty industry, showcasing extraordinary skills, creativity, and passion.

The business’ commitment to delivering exceptional beauty services and creating personalised experiences for their clients has set them apart from their peers.

Speaking on the recent achievement, Nicole said: "We are incredibly honoured and thrilled to be recognised as a finalist at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

“This acknowledgement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing the highest quality beauty services and exceeding our clients' expectations every step of the way.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony promises to be a glitzy event of remarkable entertainment, celebrity guests, hosts and live music performances.

Previously, The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards have worked with famous names such as, Duncan James (Blue), Jake Quickenden, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten), Aston Merrygold and many more talented hosts, artists and influencers.

The event itself has many VIP guests in attendance, along with big industry names making this the perfect opportunity to network your business and propel your business to new heights.