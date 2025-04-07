Shropshire Star
Adorable rare endangered bush dog puppies give the sniff-test at Peak Wildlife Park

Watch these super-cute rare bush dogs as they sniff around at Peak Wildlife Park.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published
Last updated

Meet the adorable rare bush dogs at Peak Wildlife Park - in this super-cute video clip.

The three pups were born in November 2024, at the zoo in Leek. 

The near-threatened species are native to Central and South America and have webbed feet - making them great swimmers!

