Knighton Mayor enjoyed a Young Farmers Club concert at Knighton Community Centre recently

Councillor Chris Branford said she attended the performance of Teme Valley and Llanbadarn Fynydd’s pantomime entry for the Radnor Federation of Young Farmer Clubs recently.

And she said the performance by the youngsters was brilliant.

All 13 clubs in the federation took part in the pantomime competition with over 300 members performing in either a pantomime, One Plus or Time to Shine competition.

Llanbadarn Fynydd and Teme Valley YFC were runners up with their production entitled ‘Happiness’, Evan Thomas of Teme Valley YFC picked up the best male performance and the clubs won the technical merit award and best costumes.

Councillor Branford said she had not undertaken any other engagements during the month.

But she thanked Councillors Mark Vaughan and Andrew Craggs for working on the boiler at the Civic Centre.