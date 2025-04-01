'We're seeing change' - How a Shropshire market town is faring in its war with potholes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, Market Drayton councillors declared a war on potholes and other problems - including graffiti and broken street furniture - and urged residents to take part in a week-long mass reporting of problems on the FixMyStreet app.

Two months on, we visited the town to find out what people in Drayton thought of their local roads and if the reporting spree had made a difference.

Where Shropshire Street meets Frogmore Road - believe it or not, this is actually a roundabout

"They're pretty appalling," said Loggerheads resident, Carol Carlyle. "People are having to weave in and out around the potholes because we can't afford to have our cars damaged.

"They're not being mended properly. We've had some potholes appear in Loggerheads that got filled in a year and a half ago and they've all come up again.

Carol Carlyle from Loggerheads said the local roads "pretty appalling"

"It's money. They're filling them in, they're not sealing them, so 10 or 11 months later after a frost, they're coming up. There seems to be no business common sense. Pay a bit more, get them repaired properly."