New Mid Wales eco-friendly holiday cabin promotes sustainability and wildlife spotting

Quabbs Cabin, situated on a secluded sheep farm at Rhos y Meirch, Knighton, is the passion project of owners Paul and Steph MacDonald, a skilled builder and a geography teacher with a shared love for nature, conservation and farm diversification.

The cabin has been carefully designed with eco-conscious travellers in mind, using repurposed materials and incorporating off-grid elements to create a rustic yet luxurious escape.

“Quabbs Cabin is committed to sustainability, offering an eco-conscious retreat with repurposed materials and off-grid touches,” said Steph. “Four-legged friends are welcome, with miles of scenic walking trails starting right from the doorstep.

“We want our guests to truly connect with the landscape, whether that’s stargazing the darkest of skies from the wood-fired hot tub, spotting rare wildlife, or simply enjoying the peace and quiet of the countryside.”

Designed as a place to switch off and unwind, the cabin features a handmade bed overlooking the meadow, a luxurious copper bath, a wood-fired hot tub and a cosy wraparound porch.

Guests are encouraged to explore the rich biodiversity of the surrounding area, with Steph’s background in geography and ecology inspiring a focus on wildlife spotting. From red kites soaring overhead to elusive otters in the nearby streams, the location offers a haven for nature lovers.

The MacDonalds owns a flock of 55 pedigree Zwartbles sheep on their 16-acre farm, which they purchased five years ago. Steph comes from a farming background while Paul grew up in the countryside.

Beyond running the cabin, Steph also writes The Quabbs blog, in which she shares insights of country life, seasonal wildlife, walking routes and the hidden gems of Mid Wales.

“I love writing The Quabbs blog, which helps people explore the fantastic scenery and nature on our doorstep. There’s so much to discover beyond the well-trodden paths and I want to encourage visitors to slow down and take it all in.”

The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with guests embracing the opportunity to experience an eco-friendly stay in such a tranquil setting. “We’re delighted that all weekends since we opened in January have been fully booked,” added Steph.

Quabbs Cabin has also been recognised by The Guardian for its unique and sustainable approach to holiday accommodation, further cementing its place as a must-visit retreat for eco-conscious travellers.

For those looking for an off-grid escape that blends sustainability, comfort and a deep connection to nature, Quabbs Cabin - https://quabbscabin.com/ - is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Quabbs Cabin is a member of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), an independent membership organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

Quabbs Cabin, eco-friendly holiday accommodation awaits in beautiful Mid Wales