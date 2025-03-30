Inside Shropshire's newest African and Caribbean grocery shop aiming to help people feel a part of Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hibiscus Shop opened in St John's Hill, Shrewsbury, just a few weeks ago and has seen people from all over the county and of all backgrounds come through its doors.

With an aim of bringing the taste of home to people of African and Caribbean descent in Shrewsbury, the shop stocks everything from different types of meat and fish like goat and cod to vegetables including plantain and okra as well as a range of spices and herbs.

The new African and Caribbean grocery store opened by two doctors, Adrian Crawford and Reem Fathelrahman

Behind the venture is loving couple - and doctors - Adrian Crawford and Reem Fathelrahman, who said they have been blown away by the response they have received.

Adrian, who grew up in Gloucester, said: “We initially thought we'd be providing more of a service to people from Caribbean or African descent but it's turned out, over the first week or so, that we've actually provided more of a service to the broader Shropshire community.

Adrian Crawford and Reem Fathelrahman

“We've probably had more non-African and non-Caribbean people in the store the first week than Caribbean and African people.

“I think it’s just the excitement and the want to try something new.”

The couple, who moved to the West Midlands for work in August 2023, said they had struggled to find ingredients for dishes from their respective cultures in Shrewsbury.

It led Adrian to think about opening his own space, which would ensure that people from their communities felt like they were also “a part of Shrewsbury”.