Shropshire shoplifting: 9 people sought by police following thefts including £2K worth of goods from Morrisons
Police are appealing for help to catch the people responsible for a series of high value thefts at Telford shops.
Telford & Wrekin Police have issued a series of pictures of people they believe could help them solve to thefts at Morrisons, Boots, Asda and House of Fraser.
The first appeal relates to a theft from Boots at Telford Forge Retail Park, at around 12.30pm on March 9, where officers said items worth £650 were taken.
The second appeal comes after a theft at Asda in Donnington at around 7.50pm on March 20, where items were taken.
The third appeal relates to an incident at Boots on the Wrekin Retail Park back on February 8, at around 9.45am. Officers said items worth a total of £576 were stolen.
The fourth appeal comes after items worth £2,000 were taken from Morrisons in Wellington. The incident took place at around 2.50pm on March 15.
The fifth investigation relates to the theft of £380 of items from House of Fraser in Telford Town Centre, at around. 1.30pm on March 13.
A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.
"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 pr cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."