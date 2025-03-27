'I will destroy everything you love!' - Oswestry drunk threatened to 'burn' man's family 'to the ground' in 'vile' voicemails after row involving woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adam Garbett, aged 35, bombarded the victim with eight answerphone messages on the same day, leaving him “petrified” and “a nervous wreck”.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told that Garbett’s campaign of threats took place on September 16 last year.

He told his victim: “I will burn your family to the f***ing ground, I will destroy everything you love. If you don’t contact me in two hours, I will take your family off the map.”

He also told the victim: “I know your mum’s address. I’m going to f***ing do you. I’ll do your mum, dad, sister. I’m going to f***ing hurt you.”

Garbett was arrested and taken to custody, where he made some admissions during a police interview.

Prosecutor Simon Rippon shared parts of an impact statement from the victim.