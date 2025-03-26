Three Puma RAF helicopters soar over Shropshire as they tour UK for the final time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters flew over the RAF Museum in Cosford, then Shawbury airbase today (Wednesday, March 26).

The aircraft will be retired at the end of this month; they departed from their home base at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire before performing flypasts over sites in the UK to say their goodbyes.

The helicopters arrived at Cosford at 11.15am and at RAF Shawbury at 11.26am.

Three Puma helicopters have flown over Shropshire today. Picture: Jonny Morris.

The Puma helicopters then headed off to Hillsborough Castle and around England, Wales and Northern Ireland. They are set to return to the Midlands tomorrow (March 27) where they will fly over an RAF base at Stafford and the National Memorial Arboretum near Lichfield.

The Puma is used in a variety of combat roles, including the tactical movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and stores on the battlefield alongside the extraction of casualties and in response to medical emergencies on the frontline.

Three Puma helicopters have flown over Shropshire today. Picture: Jonny Morris.

The Royal Air Force says the retirement of the Puma will "enable avoidance of additional in-service costs" and enable the introduction of its replacement as soon as possible.

A new H145 helicopter will enter service next year and be deployed in both Cyprus and Brunei in support of British forces.