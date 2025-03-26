Shropshire brass band to host one-off anniversary concert with 'blockbuster' soundtrack to mark huge milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wellington (Telford) Brass Band is set to celebrate 25 years since it was formed by performing an anniversary concert on Saturday, April 12.

Hosted by The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock, the event promises a night of ‘blockbuster’ soundtracks.

“Our anniversary concert, ‘Lights! Camera! Brass!’ will take the audience on a musical journey through the magic of stage and screen from the last 25 years,” said Liz Anson-Smith, chair of the band.

“From blockbuster soundtracks to timeless theatre classics, this is a night of music people won’t want to miss.”

Liz explained that the group was originally known as ‘Dawley Band’ and had evolved into a vibrant and dynamic ensemble dedicated to serving its community through music.

“We remain an active and valued part of the local cultural scene, with a particular anchor in Wellington, regularly performing at a variety of town events including formal parades, Sounds in The Square and spreading festive cheer with carol performances during the Christmas season.

“We pride ourselves on being more than just a musical group, we are a family, and this sense of camaraderie and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do,” she added.

“The next outing for the band in Wellington will be to help celebrate VE Day 80 on Saturday, May 10, as part of a day of remembering and celebrating Victory in Europe.”

Throughout its history, the band has participated in numerous competitions and events, consistently showcasing its talent and dedication.

Most recently, the band achieved a remarkable second-place finish at the 2024 Midlands Regional Championships and, as a result of that outstanding performance, was invited to the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Rehearsing at the Arleston Community Centre every Wednesday and Sunday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, the band has a dedicated and enthusiastic membership of around 36 players.

It is always eager to welcome new members, whether experienced musicians or newcomers, and has a range of other events planned this year to mark its 25th anniversary.

Tickets for the upcoming concert are available via the official website.

