VE Day 80 – a shared moment of celebration in Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council and the Oswestry Branch of the Royal British Legion are marking the anniversary with a short service at the Memorial Gates on Thursday 8 May at 11am and a community VE Day Celebration in Cae Glas Park on Saturday 10 May with 1940s fun for all the family.

Saturday’s VE Day Celebration begins with a parade starting from Cross Street at 12pm to the Memorial Gates where there will be another short service of remembrance. Serving members of the British Armed Forces and veterans are encouraged to polish their medals, turn up on the day and join the parade.

After the service, there will be a host of free 1940s displays and activities to enjoy including games, entertainment, vintage rides, live music, brass bands, jitterbug dancing and more.

Visitors of all ages are urged to come dressed in 1940s fashions to be in with a chance of winning prizes for best fancy dress and hats kindly sponsored by Approved Care and Support.

Neil Lawrenson, Chair of the Oswestry RBL Branch, said: “VE Day was a moment in time where people in the UK, across Europe and the world, stopped to celebrate the end of the war in Europe, their freedom and the start of the long road to recovery and the rebuilding of lives and communities. It would take until August 1945 for the conflict in Japan to end.

“It must also be remembered that not everybody who fought in the war came back and many who did were injured and traumatised. We must not forget the losses, sacrifices and contributions made towards the war effort and the awful atrocities discovered in the fog of war.”

Arren Roberts, Oswestry Town Council Town Clerk, said: “We want this VE Day event to feature as many local entertainers and traders as possible. We have lots already confirmed for the day, but if you run a food truck, cater for afternoon teas, or perform as an entertainer, we would love to hear from you.

“We’re also keen to capture people’s memories. If you, your family, friends or neighbours got involved on the day or served in the war, we’d love to hear your stories and see your photos so we can include them in a special display.”

Join forces personnel, veterans, cadets, historians and entertainers at Oswestry’s VE Day Celebration. It is a free event, and visitors are welcome to bring along picnics, blankets and chairs to enjoy this shared moment of celebration.

If you would like your business to be part of the event email: oswestry.chairman@rbl.community.

To share your VE Day memories and photos email: oswestry.treasurer@rbl.community.