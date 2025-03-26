MP demands 'reassurance' scrapping NHS England won't mean end of support for county's 'failing' hospital trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for health and social care, Helen Morgan, addressed Parliament on Tuesday (March 25), pressing the health secretary to give assurances that hospital waiting times in the county would be addressed.

She told MPs that the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has seen some of the longest waiting times in the country for cancer and A&E healthcare services.

SaTH has received national mandated support from NHS England’s 'hospital support programme', and Mrs Morgan voiced her concerns that this support is now in jeopardy with the body set to be scrapped.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

Speaking in the House of Commons, the North Shropshire MP called on the Labour health secretary Wes Streeting to "reassure" her constituents that there will be "continued support" for hospital trusts including SaTH with what she described as "unacceptable" waiting times.

In response, Mr Streeting said the move will lead to "better, more effective and streamlined decision making", and won't detract from any support to the county's hospital trust.

"People in Shropshire have put up with a failing hospital trust for many years," said the North Shropshire MP.

"Continued national support is essential to reduce unacceptable wait times and patient safety.

"The inevitable disruption that the abolition of NHS England will cause must not be allowed to impact on struggling trusts like SaTH, where improvement is essential.

"I will be watching closely to ensure that the commitment made by Mr Streeting at the despatch box to continue this support is honoured."

Mrs Morgan also later questioned Mr Streeting on a "lengthy" timetable for the Casey Commission which has been set up by the Government to improve adult social care.

The Commission is not due to submit its final report until 2028.

The Liberal Democrat MP added: "This Government’s approach to social care is a confused mess. First they say they need to understand the challenges facing the sector and launch a three-year review, despite the challenges having been clearly outlined before.

"Now the health secretary says he does not need a review to act. Of course any new funding is welcome, but the Government needs to stop messing around and get a grip on this crisis. It is time the Government got serious and complete their review by the end of the year."

