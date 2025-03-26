Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will appear at Hay Festival this summer

The duo will take to the stage on 23 May to talk about their new behind-the-scenes book as well as the show's origins and final episode.

More than 19.1 million viewers watched the series come to an end on Christmas Day, making it one of the most-watched scripted TV shows of the century.

Musician Billy Ocean, broadcaster Stacey Dooley, children's author Jacqueline Wilson and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke are also set to appear at the annual literary festival in Powys.

Hay Festival will return for its 38th year this summer, with more than 600 events scheduled between 22 May and 1 June.

Jones will also appear at the festival to discuss her new novel By Your Side, a story about finding joy in the most unlikely connections.

The event will also delve into Corden and Jones's 25-year friendship and working relationship ahead of the release of their book, When Gavin met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story of Love and Friendship.

"We are delighted to welcome James Corden and Ruth Jones together on the Hay Festival 2025 programme for a joyful discussion about friendship, creativity, and perseverance," said Julie Finch, Hay Festival global CEO.

"After dominating the TV schedule with the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, it feels like the perfect moment to hear them on the art of screenwriting, storytelling in collaboration, and Wales' cultural impact."

This year's line-up also includes comedian Julian Clary, novelist Jojo Moyes and musician Paloma Faith, while actor Michael Sheen is set to host a storytelling event.