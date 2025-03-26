A talk about growing vegetables, a twmpath, Spanish music and a film night will all be taking place in Llanwrtyd Wells in the next week.

Llanwrtyd Gardening Club brings everyone the opportunity to learn how to grow vegetables successfully in Mid Wales, presented by local experts Nick and Rhianne who are part of the Dyffryn Irfon Growers & Sustainability project. The talk is called ‘Growing vegetables in our climate.’

It will take place at the Victoria Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 27.

All welcome to attend and admission is £1 for members, £2 for non-members, with refreshments included.

Then on Saturday, March 29 welcome in the Spring with a Twmpath at Victoria Hall on at 7.30pm with DiEnw & Caller Ann Hill.

There will be a bar for wine, beer and soft drinks and everyone is invited to take along a plate of food to share.

Entry is £6 on the door for adults and free for children.

Proceeds from the event will go towards replacing the rowing machine in the Victoria Hall gym. Gym membership is only £15 a month.

The film Military Wives will be shown at the Victoria Hall on Sunday, March 30 at 7.30pm.

With their partners away serving in Afghanistan, a group of women form a choir and quickly find themselves at the centre of a media sensation.

It stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan and Greg Wise. Admission is £3.50 per person, and a bar and ice creams will be available.

Finally CarmenCo will be at Llanwrtyd & District Heritage & Arts Centre on Saturday, April 5. Doors will be open at 7pm

Following their sell-out concert in 2023 outstanding musicians, Emily and Francisco, return with David Massey to perform this unique show.

The evening comprises wonderful Spanish music and songs presented as a play with costumes, props and a storyline based on Bizet's Carmen.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

Contact ldhac2016@gmail.com, ring 01591 610067 or purchase tickets from the Heritage Centre, Neuadd Arms or Caffi Sosban.