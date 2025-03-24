Bosses of Severn Valley Railway in talks with insurers after landslip disrupts heritage line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The embankment failure at the Severn Valley Railway happened in late January and has forced the closure of the northernmost section of the line.

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director, has now announced that the company has had “several” site meetings with the loss adjusters.

He said: “They are considering the situation and will decide whether we have a valid claim. Even if they decide we do have a claim, the railway will have to pay a large excess. We hope to know more by next week.

Severn Valley Railway in now in discussions with insurers over landslip. Photo: Severn Valley Railway

“We are incredibly grateful to supporters who’ve donated £125,000 since we broke the news of the landslip. This will play an essential role in putting things right.”

In the meantime, the SVR has sought a third quote from contractors, to go with the two it has already received.

“We’d love to be able to give a definite timescale for the repair work,” Gus added.

“And as soon as we can, we will. No one is keener than we are to get the full line back up and running.

“However, even if we were able to get spades in the ground in the next few weeks, and that’s by no means certain, it’s going to take until well into the summer before things can be completed.”

Behind the scenes, SVR staff have been working to secure access for large plant and equipment at the site, and dealing with statutory bodies such as the local council regarding the watercourse that goes under the bridge.

They also need to arrange safe access underneath the high-voltage power cables on the site. ​

Ongoing monitoring at the site has not detected any further movement of the embankment, and the recent dry weather is helping to keep things in check. ​

The SVR has received support from South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson. He visited the railway recently, and offered to help in dealings with statutory bodies, to minimise any delays in starting the works.

The railway opened for its 2025 season in February half term, running along the 12-mile stretch between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade.

It has confirmed it will go ahead with both the Spring Steam Gala between 18 and 21 April, and the Spring Diesel Festival from 15 to 18 May.

For more information on events, or to donate to the Severn Valley Railway, please visit the official website.