Telford triplets celebrate 70th birthday milestone

Pauline, Barbara and Susan were treated to a special celebration with family in Trench this weekend - bouncy castle and all.

The trio, who all married, have regularly featured in the pages of the Shropshire Star over the years, with many fascinated at the tale of the Fletcher triplets - born to parents James and Lillian back on March 21, 1955.

Triplets Barbara Dabbs, Pauline Brown and Susan Fazay, have been celebrating their 70th birthday.

They have lived in Telford all their lives, with two in Donnington, and one in Trench.

The party took place at Barbara's home, with her daughter Kelly Simpson, 41, saying it had been an 'amazing' afternoon.

She said her own mum had been overwhelmed when she came home to see everyone gathered for the occasion.

She said: "Mum didn't know and she's been out shopping this morning so when she came round the corner and saw it broke her heart."

As is to be expected Kelly said that some of the visitors were still struggling to tell the sisters apart.

She said: "Everyone here, unless they are family they can't tell them apart - all the kids are confused."

Back in 1955 it was major new seeing triplets survive a natural birth, and Kelly, who has twins of her own, said Pauline had weighed less than a bag of sugar at the time, adding: "It was so amazing that they survived".

Kelly said that even now, 70 years on, people still remark when they realise who her mum is.

She said: "If you talk to people and they are like 'you look familiar' and I say mum is one of the triplets they are like 'oh wow'."

Ahead of the party Kelly and her sister Carmen shared a number of tales about the triplets - from switching at school to sending their sister on a date they couldn't make.



The triplets after they were born at Copthorne Hospital.

The triplets were born at Copthorne Hospital.

The Fletcher sisters at home with their parents.

The Fletcher sisters - Pauline, Barbara and Susan.

The Fletcher sisters have now turned 70.

The sisters with their older brother Trevor at his wedding.

The Fletcher sisters.

Pauline, Barbara and Susan.

Kelly said: "They used to pretend they were each other so my nan came up with the idea to sew their initials on their cardigans so they thwarted that plan by changing cardigans, and the teacher would come and say we know it's not Susan because one was better at maths than the others, so they would swap cardigans and get better results but the teachers soon caught onto that when they saw the results."

She added: "I think it was my mum was seeing this lovely young gentleman and she wasn't very well so to ensure the date would carry on he didn't want to finish with her she sent her sister as her replacement!"