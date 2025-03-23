Network Rail 'reviewing options' amid concerns level crossing closure near Newtown would force pedestrians to walk 10 miles to school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As of Saturday, March 29, the Abermule level crossing on the B4368 near Newtown will close to traffic until Thursday, April 3.

The closure will be in place on behalf of Network Rail while they undertake works to "remove the level crossing to re-ballast, re-sleeper and re-rail".

While the level crossing is closed, a diversion of around 10-miles will be in place, pointing drivers through the village of Kerry and along the Newtown Bypass.

But concerns have been raised by one Abermule resident, who was reportedly informed that no pedestrians would be able to use the crossing while the closure was in place.

Abermule level crossing.

Nigel Williams, from Abermule, said: "I’ve lived here for 38 years, and on every other occasion, pedestrians can cross.

"The school is on the other side of the level crossing, the bus stop is the other side as well. There are several older people on the close, who don’t drive. They can’t get to the bus stop.

"Secondary school children can’t access the buses to various schools. Several people rely on the bus to get to work as they can’t drive. There’s no bus stop on our side of the track.

"I can understand the no vehicles, but on every other occasion pedestrians have been ok to cross."

Now, Network Rail has confirmed they are "reviewing options" in order to understand how pedestrian access can be maintained, but warned that there will be times access will be limited.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Network Rail are carrying out work at Abermule to renew the level crossing and the track underneath it.

"This will enable trains and pedestrians to continue using the crossing regularly and safely.

"We’re reviewing options with the ward councillor to understand how we can maintain pedestrian access for local people throughout this project, although we must stress there will be times when pedestrian access will be limited due to the need to move large track machinery safely."