Shropshire's 'youngest mayor' is now the face of OAP discounts for town barbershop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dan Thomas, Much Wenlock councillor, was made mayor of the town in 2020 when he was just 28. The news made headlines at the time due to the councillor's age.

The Unknown Barber advert featuring Councillor Thomas

Now a picture of Councillor Thomas, now aged 31, is being used by local barbershop – to promote OAP discounts.

But Councillor Thomas has seen the funny side.

He said he was proud to support local local businesses “even when that business uses your photo to advertise the OAP discount”.

The Unknown Barbers in Much Wenlock itself also made headlines when it was opened by 18-year-old Harry Bushell – which made him the yougest barbershop owner in the county.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

