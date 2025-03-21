Shropshire's 'youngest mayor' is now the face of OAP discounts for town barbershop
A town councillor who made headlines for being the youngest mayor in Shropshire is now the face of OAP discounts for a local firm.
Dan Thomas, Much Wenlock councillor, was made mayor of the town in 2020 when he was just 28. The news made headlines at the time due to the councillor's age.
Now a picture of Councillor Thomas, now aged 31, is being used by local barbershop – to promote OAP discounts.
But Councillor Thomas has seen the funny side.
He said he was proud to support local local businesses “even when that business uses your photo to advertise the OAP discount”.
The Unknown Barbers in Much Wenlock itself also made headlines when it was opened by 18-year-old Harry Bushell – which made him the yougest barbershop owner in the county.
