'Virtual' enrolment for Much Wenlock's youngest ever mayor

New mayors usually take up the role in a ceremony at the Guildhall, but Daniel Thomas, 28, had to put the chain on himself at home before giving his acceptance speech via webcam, watched live by colleagues and members of the public through video conferencing technology.

Describing the occasion as “very weird”, Councillor Thomas said he was honoured to take up the role and braced for the task of leading the town through what is sure to be an immensely difficult 12 months.

At 28, Councillor Thomas is believed to be the youngest mayor in the town’s history. Elected to the town council two years ago at 26, he made it his mission to represent the interests of Much Wenlock’s young people.

He now wants to encourage more people his age to consider running for the town council.