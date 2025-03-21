Five day closure planned for renewal of level crossing near Newtown - with 10 mile diversion in place
A level crossing near Newtown will close for around five days.
On Saturday, March 29, the Abermule level crossing on the B4368 near Newtown will close to traffic for around five days.
The closure will be in place on behalf of Network Rail while they undertake a renewal of the "life-expired level crossing" - including works to "re-ballast, re-sleeper and re-rail".
A notification from Network Rail said the closure would be "continuous 24/7" and be in place from 10pm on March 29 until 6am on Thursday, April 3.
While the level crossing is closed, a diversion of around 10-miles will be in place, pointing drivers through the village of Kerry and along the Newtown Bypass.