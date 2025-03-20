Do you recognise these bikes? Police release images of illegal motorbike users plaguing a Telford housing estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing to the public to help identify the riders of the bikes being used around Brookside.

A number of reports have been received of off-road motorbikes being ridden around Holmer Lake and Lakend Drive heading towards Halesfield, the police said.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden said: "It is illegal to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and on private land without the land owners permission.

“These riders are showing complete disregard for public safety racing around small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.

“We are looking to identify those responsible so we can take further action, so you recognise the bikes pictured please contact us."

He added that "if you recognise the bikes people are being asked to contact Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing opspree@westmercia.police.uk".

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter