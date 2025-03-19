New Ironbridge homeware shop set to open this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For the last few weeks, Jo Heyes has been documenting the process of transforming her new store on the Wharfage in Ironbridge on social media.

It's quite the career move for Jo, who had spent ten years working as a police officer until she resigned in January.

New homewares store Homeward Bound will be based out of the former home of The Bolthole gallery and cafe, after it moved out of Ironbridge into a new studio on the outskirts of Shrewsbury in late January.

Homeward Bound, Ironbridge, will open this weekend

The new store will be selling a range of furniture, homewares, lighting and gifts. Part of the shop floor will also be taken up by a workshop, where Jo will be continuing her homemade candle business, Melt.

Homeward Bound is due to open at 10am this Saturday (March 22).

Announcing the opening, Jo said: "It has been hectic here, to say the least, but I've finally settled on a date and all being well, I'm sticking to it.

"There are still a few essential jobs to complete, but I'm confident I can get them sorted before Saturday, but it might mean burning the midnight oil a little bit."

To begin with, the store will be open seven days a week from 10am, closing at 4pm during the week and 5pm on weekends.

