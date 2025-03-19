Flying high: Watch the RAF Cosford Museum team suspended 100ft in the air cleaning classic aircraft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A specialist team from the industrial rope specialists 'Totally wild Access' has been carrying out the annual spring clean at the county's RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford.

The museum is home to a host of historically important planes - including some from the Second World War, such as the Wellington Bomber.

Those being cleaned included exhibits suspended from the ceiling inside the National Cold War Exhibition hangar, up to 100ft in the air.

The eight aircraft, which include a spectacular Vulcan bomber, were all given a light dusting as part of the annual clean and inspection.

Other aircraft treated to the clean-up included a Canberra, Meteor, Sabre, Hunter, Lightning, Dakota and Javelin.

Several other aircraft in the museum’s collection have also received some attention this year, including the Second World War Wellington bomber.

Other aircraft being cleaned included the Lincoln, TSR2, JU88, the Bristol M.1c and Hart.

No cleaning solutions are used on the aircraft.

The teams just give the aircraft a good dusting using large soft fibre mops.

In addition to cleaning the aircraft, the team also conducted safety inspections of the suspension cables supporting the aircraft in their flying display positions.



Specialists operators at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands, in Cosford, clean and maintain a suspended aircraft during the annual high-level aircraft cleaning within the museum's national Cold War exhibition. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Armstrong Whitworth Meteor being cleaned. Picture: Bob Greaves

Cleaning of the Vickers Wellington. Picture: Bob Greaves

Cleaning of the Vickers Wellington at the museum. Picture: Bob Greaves

The Hawker Hart Trainer being cleaned. Picture: Bob Greaves

Tom Hopkins, Curator at RAF Museum Midlands said: "Preserving aircraft within our collection extends beyond mere display. It involves each aircraft and vehicle undergoing regular inspections and cleaning by our skilled technicians and volunteers.

"However, when it comes to the aircraft suspended from the ceiling of our National Cold War Exhibition, a unique challenge emerges.

"These iconic aircraft, reach up to 100 feet in places, and navigating such dizzying heights requires a specialist team equipped with the necessary skills and equipment.

"It’s fascinating to watch the team in action, and their work ensures our aircraft remain in top condition, looking their best for visitors to enjoy."