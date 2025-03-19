Shropshire Star
Close

Flying high: Watch the RAF Cosford Museum team suspended 100ft in the air cleaning classic aircraft

Most of us find dusting a challenge but imagine trying it 100ft in the air while cleaning some of history's most important aircraft.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

A specialist team from the industrial rope specialists 'Totally wild Access' has been carrying out the annual spring clean at the county's RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford.

The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.
The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.

The museum is home to a host of historically important planes - including some from the Second World War, such as the Wellington Bomber.

Those being cleaned included exhibits suspended from the ceiling inside the National Cold War Exhibition hangar, up to 100ft in the air.

The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.
The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.

The eight aircraft, which include a spectacular Vulcan bomber, were all given a light dusting as part of the annual clean and inspection.

Other aircraft treated to the clean-up included a Canberra, Meteor, Sabre, Hunter, Lightning, Dakota and Javelin.

The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.
The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.

Several other aircraft in the museum’s collection have also received some attention this year, including the Second World War Wellington bomber.

Other aircraft being cleaned included the Lincoln, TSR2, JU88, the Bristol M.1c and Hart.  

The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.
The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.

No cleaning solutions are used on the aircraft.

The teams just give the aircraft a good dusting using large soft fibre mops.

In addition to cleaning the aircraft, the team also conducted safety inspections of the suspension cables supporting the aircraft in their flying display positions.

The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.
The annual high flying cleaning at the RAF Museum Midlands.
Specialists operators at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands, in Cosford, clean and maintain a suspended aircraft during the annual high-level aircraft cleaning within the museum's national Cold War exhibition. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire
Specialists operators at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands, in Cosford, clean and maintain a suspended aircraft during the annual high-level aircraft cleaning within the museum's national Cold War exhibition. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire
The Armstrong Whitworth Meteor being cleaned. Picture: Bob Greaves
The Armstrong Whitworth Meteor being cleaned. Picture: Bob Greaves
Cleaning of the Vickers Wellington. Picture: Bob Greaves
Cleaning of the Vickers Wellington. Picture: Bob Greaves
Cleaning of the Vickers Wellington at the museum. Picture: Bob Greaves
Cleaning of the Vickers Wellington at the museum. Picture: Bob Greaves
The Hawker Hart Trainer being cleaned. Picture: Bob Greaves
The Hawker Hart Trainer being cleaned. Picture: Bob Greaves

Tom Hopkins, Curator at RAF Museum Midlands said: "Preserving aircraft within our collection extends beyond mere display. It involves each aircraft and vehicle undergoing regular inspections and cleaning by our skilled technicians and volunteers.

"However, when it comes to the aircraft suspended from the ceiling of our National Cold War Exhibition, a unique challenge emerges.

"These iconic aircraft, reach up to 100 feet in places, and navigating such dizzying heights requires a specialist team equipped with the necessary skills and equipment. 

"It’s fascinating to watch the team in action, and their work ensures our aircraft remain in top condition, looking their best for visitors to enjoy."

Similar stories
Most popular